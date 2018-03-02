Medimap lets users view wait times at Revelstoke walk-in clinics

Mountain View Medical and Selkirk Medical Group sign up for online service

Have you ever showed up to a medical clinic only to leave without receiving care because of a long wait? A free online service intended to reduce wait times at medical clinics is coming to Revelstoke.

On March 2, Mountain View Medical Centre and Selkirk Medical Group signed up for the online service offered by Vancouver-based startup Medimap.

It allows users to look up clinic wait times before individuals arrive to receive medical care.

“I talked with Medimap this morning and we signed up for the online program so people can look up our wait times for the walk-in clinic,” said Terry Marshall, the office manager at Selkirk Medical Group. “I think it will make it a lot easier to look and see what the wait times are so they can choose a time to come rather than waiting in the waiting room.”

A spokesperson for Medimap said the service is intended to address what he calls a shortage of medical professionals in British Columbia.

In an e-mail to the Review he said he is excited to see the service launch locally.

“We are really excited to launch a program in Revelstoke that makes the wait times at both local walk-in clinics in town available online,” said Adam Sorensen, a Medimap spokesperson. “Wait times are updated frequently by clinic staff, and patients can see when the clinic has reached capacity and closed early for the day.”

According to Medimap over 400 clinics in five provinces use their service.

Local wait times can be viewed at, medimap.ca

