Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

A painted memorial bench honouring a Vancouver artist’s late partner will remain at Kitsilano Park, for now.

Julia Goudkova spent a number of days in June painting a weathered commemorative bench dedicated to her long-term partner, Colin Mackay. However, the Vancouver Park Board said it was considered vandalism, and broke rules that stated no paint or markings are allowed on park benches.

Once word got out that the colourful bench would be replaced, Goudkova started an online petition to fight the replacement, garnering 8,000 signatures in four weeks’ time as well as support by board comissioners.

The park board said the bench wouldn’t be removed until after a planned memorial on July 2 to mark five years since Mackay’s death.

Now, the bench is seeing further reprieve from its demise.

Park board members voted during a board meeting on Monday night for staff to look into options for artistic enhancements to benches that don’t include paint or other coatings. In the meantime, the bench will stay at the park on an interim basis.

