Merritt city councillor Mike Bhangu. (Mike Bhangu/Facebook)

Merritt city councillor Mike Bhangu. (Mike Bhangu/Facebook)

Merritt councillor charged with uttering threats

Coun. Mike Bhangu claims the allegation is untrue

A Merritt city councillor has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The charge against 44-year-old Mike Bhangu comes following a June 29 incident. The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charge on Aug. 16.

Interviewed by Merritt radio station Q 101.1 following the charge, Bhangu said the allegations are untrue and connected to an “uninvited individual” entering his home and allegedly refusing to leave.

On Aug. 18, Bhangu wrote on his Facebook page, “Well, I know what happened and there is much more to the story. Stand with me. I’ll share more in time. And I encourage everyone to follow this story. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

Bhangu statement

Bhangu is set to appear in provincial court in Merritt on Sept. 14.

Black Press Media has reached out to Bhangu and the City of Merritt for further information.

READ MORE: Disgraced Kelowna social worker to plead guilty

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC politicsCourt

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 case counts keep climbing: 689 new infections and 2 new deaths
Next story
Okanagan drivers caught speeding ‘excessively excessive,’: 170 and 211 km/hr

Just Posted

Brentt Call, a firefighters with Utah Taskforce One, walks through a burned over area of the Bootleg Fire east of Klamath Falls as crews work to stop the largest wildfire in the United States so far this season. The Princess Patricia���s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment���s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn

Kate and her husband Gary.
Revelstoke grandmother seeks help for family in critical condition due to COVID

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)
Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge

BCCDC
33 New COVID-19 cases reported in Revelstoke