Merritt man who allegedly pointed gun taken down in high-risk arrest

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed to Merritt after someone brandished a firearm, on Sunday morning.

On Nov. 1, a short time before 5 a.m., Merritt RCMP responded to a 911 emergency call where a suspect had allegedly pointed a handgun at an individual who attended an Irvine Avenue home, said RCMP Cpl. Jess O’Donaghey. The individual managed to leave the immediate area safely to call for assistance.

Police responded to the scene and set up an area of containment around the home, while efforts were made to make contact with the suspect inside.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) was then deployed to the Merritt area to assist with what was considered a high-risk arrest, due to the involvement of a firearm. The suspect and two other individuals exited the home and were taken into custody, without incident, after being called out by ERT.

RCMP obtained and executed a search warrant at the property, as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Merritt man, was held in police custody and now faces potential charges. He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

