Mild weather for Revelstoke for next few days

Roads and weather report for Jan. 27

Road conditions from DriveBC at 9:10 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Slushy with slippery sections.

Snow deposit removal between Albert Canyon East Bridge and Columbia West FSR. Watch for traffic control, expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed limit decreased to 80 km/h.

Slushy with slippery sections.

Avalanche deposit removal between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge until 4 p.m. Watch for traffic control. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog. Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog. Slushy with slipper sections. Compact snow.

For live updates see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Flurries and rain showers changing to a few rain showers this morning and ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Snow level near valley bottom. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2 degrees Celsius.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening then snow. Temperature steady near zero.

Jan. 28: Light snow ending late in the morning then cloudy. Temperature steady near plus 2 degrees Celsius.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

7 cm in the last 24 hours.

9 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base Depth 240 cm

Avalanche forecast:

Glacier National Park: “Pockets of wind slab are catching skiers off-guard in the alpine. Specific terrain features (ie steep, wind-loaded slopes) are failing under a person’s load.”

Alpine-Considerable

Treeline-Moderate

Below Treeline-Low

For more information see Parks Canada.

North Columbia: Issued Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., valid until Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

Light new snow inputs over the next couple of days may form thin new wind slabs, but also obscure recently formed slabs. Raise your guard as you gain elevation and keep seeking sheltered, low density snow.

Alpine and treeline-Moderate

Below treeline-Low

South Columbia: Issued Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., valid until Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

Recent avalanche activity has been extensive. We’re rounding the corner but it definitely isn’t open season. Raise your guard as you gain elevation and expect recent wind loading patterns to be obscured by a skiff of new snow on Monday.

Alpine and treeline-Moderate

Below treeline-Low

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

