(Pxhere)

(Pxhere)

B.C. nurse suspended after using Tensor bandage to trap long-term care patient in room

Susan Malloch voluntarily agreed to a three-day suspension of her certificate of registration

A Mill Bay nurse is facing a three-day suspension and further disciplinary action after restraining a patient with a Tensor bandage and using a nebulizer without doctor orders in May 2020.

In a consent agreement from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives dated Jan. 12, the college said the incident happened at a long-term care facility that Susan Malloch was working at during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college stated that Malloch trapped the patient in their room by tying a Tensor bandage to the doorknob of a patient’s room and then securing it to a lift outside the room, “effectively placing the client in seclusion.” The college said that she also used a nebulizer without a doctor’s orders and against recommendations for long-term care facilities, which state that nebulizers should not be used unless N95 masks are available.

Malloch voluntarily agreed to a three-day suspension of her certificate of registration, to complete remedial courses and be referred to a regulatory practice consultant at the college.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college stated.

ALSO READ: B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

nurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 numbers increase slightly
Next story
January COVID case numbers in Salmon Arm area already exceed 2020 total

Just Posted

Police are reminding drivers to stop for school buses after and uptick in driving complaints from bus drivers. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke RCMP reminding drivers to stop for school buses

There has been an uptick in driving complaints recently

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 holds steady in Revelstoke at 16 new cases

The numbers are from Jan. 10 to 16

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

The Stoked Cubs U11 girls hockey team is the first girls team in Revelstoke in a long time. (Submitted)
Revelstoke’s girls hockey team skating towards $100,000 competition

The U11 team pitched support for the food bank in a submission to the Good Deed’s Cup

Revelstoke Baptist Church. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
‘We’re not on the same page’: Revelstoke faith leaders react to churches defying COVID restrictions

Most churches have moved online

The BC SPCA is adapting its fundraising after cancelling events due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
BC SPCA gets creative with fundraising as pandemic continues

The non-profit’s in-person fundraising events all had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Scammers are luring people in with promises of online relationships, only to later extort money from their victims. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP warn of ‘sextortion’ scams

RCMP say social media users should be cautious of unsolicited friend requests

While each person has different reasons for becoming homeless, a UBCO study shows they learn through their interactions with different services to perform ‘as homeless’ based on the expectations of service providers. (Contributed)
Kelowna homeless forced to ‘perform’ for resources, says UBCO study

One participant in the study said ‘It is about looking homeless, but not too homeless’

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns after searing report into workplace culture: reports

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

City of West Kelowna mowing services have been moved in house, saving the city from a potential quarter-million dollar increase in costs. (Pixabay)
West Kelowna cuts mowing contract, saves over $200k

Since forming in 2007, the City of West Kelowna has been contracting out their mowing services

Copper Mountain Mine is Princeton’s largest employer, with approximately 460 workers. Spotlight file photo.
Princeton Copper Mountain Mine worker tests positive for COVID

Town’s largest employer stresses its commitment to safe practices

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Grounded WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline’s facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. WestJet will operate the first commercial Boeing 737 Max flight in Canada today since the aircraft was grounded in 2019 following two deadly crashes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Passengers unfazed as WestJet returns Boeing 737 Max to service on Vancouver flight

After a lengthy review process, Transport Canada cleared the plane to return to Canadian airspace

Skaha Lake Middle School issued a warning Wednesday, Jan. 20 after a man was seen driving by the school dressed inappropriately. (Mark Brett / Western News file)
Police provide description of “inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school

The indecent act took place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

Most Read