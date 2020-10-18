Million-dollar lotto ticket bought in Okanagan

A winning Lotto 649 Guaranteed Winning Prize ticket worth $1 million in the Saturday, Oct. 17 draw was purchased in the Shuswap. (File photo)

Is it somebody from the Shuswap?

Is it somebody that was passing through?

A $1 million prize lottery ticket on the Saturday, Oct. 17 Lotto 649 draw was purchased in the Shuswap according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The ticket won the Guaranteed $1 million prize with the winning number 18118424-01.

Nobody won the Lotto 649 top prize of $8.3 million but a ticket from Burnaby was among five from across Canada that had five of six numbers plus the bonus number to collect more than $40,000.

The winning numbers in the draw were 7-8-9-24-25-34 and the bonus number is 14.

The Extra winning numbers were 23-35-39-44.

It was the second big win in B.C. on the weekend. A ticket from Chilliwack won more than $212,000 in Friday’s Lotto Max draw, matching six of seven numbers plus the bonus.

The winning numbers were 1-4-8-10-12-17-41 and the bonus number is 19.

