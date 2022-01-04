Missing Burnaby man grew up in Vernon

25-year-old Ryan Price last seen Dec. 20

Ryan Price

A man who grew up in Vernon has been reported missing by Burnaby RCMP.

Ryan Price, 25, was last in contact with family Dec. 20.

“This is out of character for Ryan,” media relations officer Corp. Michael Kalanj said.

Price is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has a short buzzed haircut.

The Somali man, who is from Vernon, is likely wearing the Adidas jacket seen in the photo provided and he almost always wears the Adidas hat in this same photo.

“Police and Ryan’s family are concerned for his safety and are urging anyone who may have seen Ryan or have information on his whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999,” Kalanj said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

READ MORE: New grocery store, restaurants hatching along Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

 

Ryan Price

Previous story
Assessed home values jump by more than 30 per cent across Central Okanagan
Next story
Hackers target news conference discussing Iran Flight 752 $107M court award

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Forum erupted as Brandon Gallo netted the overtime winner to give the Grizzlies a hard-fought win on Dec. 4. (Matt Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies handed first loss at the Forum this season

Children attending their first day of school in Revelstoke. (contributed)
Revelstoke School District provides update on delayed opening

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke City Council makes moves to update policies, plans and bylaws in 2021

Flooding at the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy in Rutland. (GoFundMe)
Pipes burst, water flows at businesses around Kelowna