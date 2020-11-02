Missing Kelowna man last spotted in Vernon

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing man.

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area. The RCMP’s investigation has led officers to look into Alderliensten’s desire to travel to Vancouver Island through Princeton.

Alderliesten is without access to medication he requires, according to RCMP.

“Without this medication, his behaviour may become unpredictable and pose a risk to himself and others,” said Const. Hilditch, missing persons coordinator for the Kelowna RCMP. “If you see Kurtis, please do not approach him, rather call 911.”

Alderliesten is described as:

Caucasian man

37-years-old

6’5”/195cm

thin build

sandy blond hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

