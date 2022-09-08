Missing man possibly travelling between Vernon and Enderby

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Enderby resident.
Shane Patrick Lang was last seen in Vernon the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2022 and may be travelling between the two communities.
The 60-year-old man is approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall, weights 181 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Lang, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
