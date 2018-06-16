RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

The body of Jessie Lavallee, the missing Regina woman who fell into Mad River near Clearwater B.C. last month, was found and confirmed deceased on June 13.

Police reports say there’s no evidence of foul play in Lavallee’s death and the matter has been handed over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

On May 11 at roughly 9 a.m. Clearwater RCMP got a report that a 31 year-old woman fell into Mad River near Hwy. 5 north of Vavenby and had been taken by the fast flowing current.

Clearwater RCMP, Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Services conducted ground and aerial searches, but couldn’t find her.

On June 13 Clearwater RCMP were told a body had been found in the North-Thompson River south of Barriere B.C., which has since been identified as Lavallee.



