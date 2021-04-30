Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 25-year-old Mathew Miles of Sicamous who was last seen in Vernon April 29, 2021. (RCMP)

RCMP need help in locating a missing Sicamous man who was last seen in Vernon on Thursday.

Mathew Miles, 25, was seen last April 29 around 7:20 p.m.

Police are very concerned about Mile’s well-being as friends and family said it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Miles is described as a 5-11, 161-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Wanted man sought by Vernon police

READ MORE: 2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.