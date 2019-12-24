Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Sicamous resident.

Shane William Clough was last seen in Vernon on Dec. 21.

“Police are very concerned for Shane’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Clough, 33, is 5’11”, slim build, shaggy brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, grey track pants, glasses and with a white assistance cane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shane Clough is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

RED MORE: Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Highway 97 in South Okanagan open following rock slide

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 26

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec.… Continue reading

Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 24

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

DJs playing Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend will kick off the… Continue reading

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Okanagan talent tunes into Christmas nostalgia

VIDEO: Kyle Richardson releases Christmas single

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

Most Read