Central Okanagan Search and Rescue in helicopter.

Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is confirming a child who went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in the Beaverdell area is safe after wandering on a logging road for about three hours.

A dozen search and rescue members responded, including three spotters in a helicopter. Other members arrived ready to search for the two-year-old boy using quads, kayaks or on foot.

The boy is reportedly from West Kelowna and his mother took to Facebook on Wednesday to plea for his safe return.

COSAR joined a team of RCMP and Conservation officers about an hour after the boy was reported missing. The serach included one fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters to help scour the area around Clark Lake.

Grand Forks Search and Rescue sent five people by helicopter and Penticton Search and Rescue were put on standby.

Friends and family members of the missing child also joined the search. The toddler was found by his uncle at the 8 km mark of Beaver Creek Road at about 4 p.m.

“Thank you all who were so quick to respond. This nothing short of a miracle. He had a long hike today,” stated his uncle on Facebook.

It is believed the boy walked approximately 5 km along quad trails and logging roads while he was missing.

Earlier in the day, COSAR was asked to help transport an injured mountain biker from the trails in the Gillard Forest Service area to a waiting ambulance. The mountain biker received a ride by a member of the public to meet the ambulance on Chute Lake Road.

