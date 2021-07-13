Missing Vernon woman found safe

A young Vernon woman has been found safe, according to police.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said a 22-year-old woman who was last seen on July 7 has been found safe and well.
The young woman’s uncle posted on social media notifying the public she is safe at home with her mother.
“My family and I are so incredibly grateful for all your love, thoughts, prayers and support,” he wrote.
Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the search.
