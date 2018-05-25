The Sicamous boat launch at Kappel Street is the latest site to be closed due to high water. (File photo)

More boat launches shut down as Shuswap Lake rises

Municipalities warn other boat launches could be closed down with little advance warning

In the wake of a boat launch closure in Eagle Bay, the District of Sicamous is also closing a popular place to get boats in and out of Shuswap Lake.

The Kappel Street Boat Launch into the Sicamous channel is now closed with no anticipated date for re-opening.

Due to the high water level of Shuswap Lake, the Harbour Road Boat Launch located at 1955 Eagle Bay Road is also closed until further notice.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District operates two additional boat launch sites within the Sorrento/Blind Bay area, the Markwart Road Boat Launch in Sorrento, Whitehead Road Boat Launch in Eagle Bay.

Both of those remain open at this time for use by the public.

The boat launches in Salmon Arm remain open at this time, although City of Salmon Arm staff say the launches in Canoe and at Marine Park are being monitored daily and could close without much advance notice. This also goes for other launches in the Sicamous area, which also could be closed due to high water levels.

Municipal governments are also warning boaters still planning to head out on the water to take additional care.

• Reduce speed to 10 km/h within 30 metres (100 feet) of the shore line.

• Use extreme caution while on the water. Debris, some of which may be below the water’s surface and not visible to boat operators, can damage boats and cause injury.

• Avoid creating wakes that can cause erosion and damage to the shoreline and properties that are in danger of flooding.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon
Next story
Revelstoke council briefs: Big Eddy water upgrade, Skatepark contract and low income pool passes

Just Posted

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

Flooding complicates summer fun, health authority warns

Avoid fast-flowing water such as creeks and rivers.

Revelstoke council briefs: Big Eddy water upgrade, Skatepark contract and low income pool passes

Big Eddy water upgrades The tender has been awarded for Phase 2… Continue reading

City of Revelstoke approves interim ban on commercial cannabis sales and production

When cannabis is made legal in Canada this summer business opportunists will… Continue reading

Record Okanagan cherry crop anticipated

BC Tree Fruit growers expecting crop of 12 million pounds due to ideal conditions

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Unusually nasty odour repulses Chase residents

Village staff trying to get bacteria working in lagoons at sewage treatment plant

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Run for beer along Penticton’s Ale Trail

The second annual Penticton Beer Run takes place on June 2

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

Most Read