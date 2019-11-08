More e-scooters roll into Kelowna as micro-mobility market heats up

Roll Technologies will introduce its scooters on Nov. 10

Another e-scooter company is putting their wheels to the pavement in Kelowna.

Roll, a new micro mobility option, will unveil their electric scooters on Nov. 10 in downtown Kelowna.

“We are striving to address challenges in urban transportation, including traffic congestion and gaps in public transit systems, by bringing micro-mobility solutions to communities across Canada,” said Roll Technologies CEO Arda Ertürk.

The e-scooters will join the already competitive micro-mobility market in Kelowna that already has electric options from OGO scooters and Spin scooters.

READ MORE: OGO e-scooters zooming into Kelowna streets

READ MORE: Rideshare e-scooters intrusive, novelty rentals: Kelowna city councillor

At Roll’s launch, scheduled outside of Tourism Kelowna at 238 Queensway Avenue, the company will provide more details about the available services that Roll will offer, instructions and safety measures as well as how the app and tech will work.

Ertürk said that Roll will soon offer electric bike renting in the near future.

