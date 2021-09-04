An aerial view of the Hedges Butte Wildfire on Friday, Sept 3. (BC Wildfire Service)

More evacuation alerts as Hedges Butte wildfire near Penticton grows to 230 hectares

The RDOS and PIB have both issued evacuation alerts for residents nearest the fire.

The Hedges Butte Wildfire is now over 230 hectares as it spreads up the slope from Green Mountain Road.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued evacuation alerts last night for 47 properties along Green Mountain Road and Farleigh Lake. Affected properties can be found online at emergency.rdos.bc.ca on the recent news releases from the RDOS.

Air tankers spent Friday (Sept. 3) deploying retardant lines, and skimmers and helicopters were both deployed to drop water to cool the fire.

Due to the drought conditions of the forest, as well as increased winds on Friday, the fire spread rapidly after it ignited. It is now six hectares smaller than the most recent estimate for the nearby Skaha Creek wildfire.

READ MORE: Photos from the Hedges Butte Fire Zone

Heavy equipment and crews are working on establishing guards to contain the fire, as well as planning for contingency guards.

Helicopters will continue to be used throughout the day, with air tankers and the skimmers in reserve if necessary.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

