More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers and the West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for loosening lug nuts on people’s car tires.

On Dec. 5 the RCMP received a report of a man from the 3500 block of MacDonnell Road who was driving when his tire fell off. Fortunately, he had no injuries and there was no damage to the vehicle.

When he got later that day he checked the tires on his other vehicle and found the lug nuts had also been loosened.

This is the second time the police and Crime Stoppers have warned West Kelowna residents about loosened lug nuts.

It’s also happened in other areas across the Okanagan including in Vernon where three vehicles reportedly had their lug nuts loosened on Dec. 12.

READ MORE: RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

Similar instances have also occurred in Peachland over the spring and summer.

If you know anything about either incidents or any other crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 for anonymous tips or West Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-768-2880.

READ MORE: Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

READ MORE: Peachland residents worry about lug nut thief

