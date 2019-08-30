(Sparklepoo: Twitter)

More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

The ‘naked’ part of the name Naked Café refers to the au naturel menu.

One patron of the Kelowna-based vegan restaurant seemingly thought it was in reference to an au naturel dress code.

And he treated it as such.

A twitter video—which contains nudity and is definitely not safe for work—shows the man casually browsing the menu, with his clothes strewn across the floor, fully embracing the namesake of the restaurant.

READ MORE: No bus in the 11th hour: Lake Country mom

READ MORE: Bandit band: $8K worth of guitars stolen from Kelowna music store

Venus Vendetta, a relatively new server at the café, was working the front till at the time.

“He came in and he was like, ‘oh it’s the Naked Café, can I get naked?’” she said. “I thought he was a dad; I thought he was kidding because all of the dads come in and they’re like, ‘oh it’s the Naked Café,’ and then they laugh. It’s whatever, you know—dads.”

Brushing it off as a dad-joke, Vendetta told the man to “go for it.”

Because of those three little words of encouragement, she takes blame for the whole ordeal.

“It’s literally all my fault,” she admitted.

The man then slowly and deliberately dropped trou in front of the whole restaurant.

“I wasn’t stopping him,” said Vendetta. “I’d had a boring shift; I love a little anarchy.”

Naked, the man began his order—a Bombay Curry. So Vendetta rung him up.

“I started here two weeks ago,” she said. “I’m not getting all manager-y. I’m not going to overstep my power, so I just started punching in his order.”

Once Vendetta did inform her boss, general manager Mike Huget came striding in to shut the operation down. Quickly.

She said the worst part of the incident was having customers and co-workers checking in on her the rest of the day.

“Yes, I’m fine,” she said. “People were taking it quite intensely.”

Nobody in the restaurant felt the need to call the RCMP as no harm was done.

“It wasn’t a big deal. I had a lot of fun that day.”

All in all, Vendetta sees this as a good sign for her new gig at Naked Café.

“I am loving working here,” she lauded.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

Just Posted

Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

Less than a hundred racers took part in this year’s multiday TranSelkirk Race

New shade sail over playground at Kovach Park

The shade sail will block about 95% UV and reduce the heat for playground users

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club gets funding from Columbia Basin Trust

They were one of 25 organisations awarded a total of $400,00

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

CAO says Phase 1 will no longer be completed in 2020

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

Truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Most Read