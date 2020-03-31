More school tools unveiled for Okanagan students

One district provides home learning resources

Some resources are here for parents looking to get their kids back on the learning track while school is out.

The Vernon School District has created a webpage of Home Learning Resources, designed to support families with learning from home.

“This site is under construction and will be updated with resources and information as we move forward with supporting you at home,” the district states.

“While primary responsibility for continued learning will come from teachers, we know many parents and guardians are asking for additional resources to help keep kids learning at home while plans are being put in place.”

The website include grade level resources, school district library resources and more.

The BC Ministry of Education has also launched Keep Learning BC, at www.openschool.bc.ca/KeepLearning.

