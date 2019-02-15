More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday

Snow continues to fall around the Okanagan and Shuswap with Environment Canada calling for between 5 and 10 cm in some areas before Saturday morning.

In the Shuswap, residents can expect snow on and off throughout the day with a high of -2 C and wind gusting to 15 km an hour.

READ MORE: Fat, white snowflakes expected to continue falling in Kelowna

Flurries will continue on Saturday, with an expected wind chill of – 7 C.

In the North and Central Okanagan, up to 5 cm of snow is expected during the day on Friday while 2 to 4 cm of the white stuff is anticipated over night.

Temperatures will sit about – 2 C but feel like – 8 C with the wind chill.

For Saturday expect flurries in the morning with wind picking up in the afternoon and temperatures about – 9 C.

The South Okanagan, could see between 2 and 4 cm of snow on Friday and temperatures hovering around 0 C.

Saturday will be windy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of – 1 C.

READ MORE: Okanagan college students build insulated doghouses for Vernon SPCA

Mountain passes such as the Coquihalla and Highway 97 C will also see up to 5 cm of snow and possible wind gusts of 20 km an hour.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests
Next story
Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Just Posted

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Tim Palmer column

Editor-Revelstoke Review, I’m curious how Tim Palmer seems to have some status… Continue reading

Okanagan kids head to Anaheim with coach Scott Niedermayer

Penticton players are attending Scott Niedermayer’s sweater retirement ceremony

‘The whole door was gone’ witness recounts alleged kidnapping at Kelowna apartment

Patricia Sawadsky looked outside to see numerous police vehicles surrounding her apartment

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Helping one person provides ripple effect many years later

Most Read