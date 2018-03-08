More than $10K raised for CMH guide injured in avalanche in less than 24 hours

‘Big Al’ was a long-time fixture of the CMH Monashees community – last week he suffered a severe concussion and broke his femur

They called him ‘Big Al’ for most of his life. But last week the long-time fixture of the Canadian Mountain Holidays (CMH) heli ski guide community suffered a serious concussion and broke his femur after being caught in an avalanche north of Revelstoke. Al is currently in stable condition.

“It was a close call to a fatality and he’s alive,” said CMH Monashee Lodge manager Laurel Wilson.

In less than 24 hours, an online fundraising campaign has raised more than $10K to support his recovery.

The GoFundMe page was started by Wilson.

