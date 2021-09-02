The weekly COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 22 to 28. (BC CDC)

More than 120 new weekly COVID-19 cases in South Okanagan

Penticton alone accounted for 69 of those new cases

COVID-19 cases are surging across South Okanagan.

Penticton has reached its highest new weekly case count since Nov. 29, 2020, with 69 new cases over the week of Aug. 22 to 28, , according to the BC CDC.

The Southern Okanagan local health area, which stretches from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos, saw its highest weekly numbers with 53 new cases, more than double the 22 recorded over the week of Aug. 15 to 21.

The Similkameen saw a little relief over the most recent week, with the Keremeos local health area down slightly from its record of 15 over Aug. 15 to 21 to 10 new cases over Aug. 22 to 28.

The Princeton local health area has maintained four new weekly cases for the second week in a row.

Summerland’s numbers more than quintupled, going from just two over Aug. 15 to 21 up to 11 over Aug. 22 to 28.

The Central Okanagan, which still maintains the highest number of weekly cases in Interior Health, saw its second week of lowered weekly cases, with 511 over Aug. 22 to 28, down from 737 the week before, and from a recent peak of 922 the week of Aug. 8 to 14.

Cases elsewhere in Interior Health have continued to rise, with the Golden local health reporting its highest weekly case count of 38 this week.

