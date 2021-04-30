(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 feet

Your morning start for Friday, April 30, 2021

Good morning! If you can believe it, we’ve made it to Friday and to the end of April as well. Give yourself a pat on the back.

Fun fact: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 ft.

On Oct. 26, 2001, off-duty paramedic Matt McKnight was helping accident victims along route 376 in Monroeville, Pa, USA, when he was struck by a car that was traveling at 112.6 km/h.

McKnight was subsequently thrown a distance of 35.9 m — roughly 118 ft. — upon impact. He lived to tell the tale and walked away with both of his shoulders dislocated (fracturing one), a collapsed lung, a thigh ripped open to the bone, and a fractured pelvis and legs.

He also holds the Guinness World Record for farthest auto accident flight survived.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Inuksuk Orchards in Kelowna is building a bird condo, and it’s hoping the community will get involved.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for a couple of years to put this together,” orchard co-owner Jetta Williams told the Capital News.

Williams is building a ‘condo’ of connected ladders that hold up colourful birdhouses. She hopes it will create a safe home for the birds while saving the berries and the apples from the orchard for visitors.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Here’s a brief montage of jolly animals to brighten up your day.

@funnydoganimal

Happydog#fpy #happydog #dog #doggy #doghigh #tiktokdog #cut#happy

♬ original sound – DJ Moody

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

