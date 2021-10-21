(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: An American man carved 1 tonne of pumpkins in under 4 hours

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Today’s the last day of sunshine for the next while, according to Environment Canada. Starting tomorrow, the weather agency is calling for rain every day until Tuesday.

Fun fact: An American man carved 1 tonne of pumpkins in under 4 hours

On Oct. 29, 2008, an American named Stephen Clarke carved one tonne of pumpkins in 3 hours 33 minutes 49 seconds, setting a Guinness World Record of the fastest time to carve one tonne of pumpkins.

Clarke accomplished the feat during an event at Harrah’s Casino Resort, Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it

In 2018, researchers at UBCO published a campus diversity report that highlighted the experiences of Indigenous, racialized and LGBTQ2S+ students on campus. Three years later, some students of colour say not much has changed.

The report provided a scathing review of the campus environment, with many racialized and Indigenous students expressing the need for improved campus resources to embrace diversity on campus. Indigenous students, in particular, said that campus attitudes and practices largely erased Indigenous knowledge and teachings.

Overall, the report stated that the campus fostered alienating and individualistic values, with Black, Indigenous, and students of colour often having to create their own safe spaces.

Trending on TikTok

Have you ever seen Halloween yard decorations like this one?

@bostickfamilylightshow

Now Murder #bostickfamilylightshow #nowmurder #murder #michaelmyers #freddykrueger #spooky #creepy #blood #jasonvoorhees #scream #pennywise

♬ original sound – Bostick Family Light Show

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

