The city of Liège, Belgium attempted to employ 37 cats as mail carriers in the 1870s, according to a BBC article. (Pexels)

Morning Start: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium

Your Morning Start for Monday, Oct. 4

Good morning, and happy Monday! Hope you have a fabulous start to your week!

Fun fact: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium.

The city of Liège, Belgium attempted to employ 37 cats as mail carriers in the 1870s, according to a BBC article. Messages were tucked in waterproof bags that the cats would carry around their necks. However, the speed of delivery would be inconsistent, and many cats took up to a day to get to their destination. The service did not last long for this reason.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

pen

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

A Kelowna man is making a final effort to save his property from being demolished and remediated.

Janusz Grelecki, the owner of 424 Gibson Road, is taking the City of Kelowna to court after the city ordered him to demolish the home due to its “unsightly” appearance and deteriorating state. The city made the decision at a council meeting on Aug. 23 after staff said they have tried for more than a decade to get Grelecki to finish renovations and clean up his home.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

@tam_less81

#smiling #picnictime #bear

♬ original sound – Johnny Sibilly

That’s all folks! Have a great rest of your day!

