Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Good morning and a very happy May the Fourth to all you Star Wars fans out there!

Fun fact: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

In honour of Star Wars Day, here’s a fun fact about our favourite Wookie.

According to Ben Burtt, who served as the sound designer for the majority of the franchise’s films, Chewbacca’s voice was brought to life by combining bits of sounds made by bears, walruses, lions, badgers and other animals.

“It’s a voice that’s manufactured completely out of animal sounds — principally bears — and synchronized with the performance that is shot during filming,” Burtt recalled.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

The 2021 year is one the Kelowna real estate industry hopes will never end.

In dramatic and unexpected fashion, the Okanagan real estate boom has taken a wild upswing dating back to early last fall, despite the impact of COVID-19, a boom cycle some experts say could extend for the rest of the decade.

While those selling land and housing are cashing in, affordability has reached a crisis point.

“I think when we look back at 2021 in the real estate industry, we are going to say it was a good time, but maybe the party ended too fast,” said Scott Brown, CEO of Epic Real Estate Solutions/Fifth Avenue.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

We could all use some extra love these days. If you’re feeling down or if you need a boost to get you through the day, here’s a cute little penguin reminding you that everything will be OK!

@itspuffpuff

I luv u 💖 #adorable #everythingwillbeok #ily

♬ original sound – Amy

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Rick Fall checks the blisters on his feet. The 61 year old runs roughly 50 km per day on his 4,200 cross country journey to raise money for childhood cancers. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. athlete runs through Revelstoke for childhood cancer

Rick Fall aims to raise $300,000 for Make-A-Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada

A rendering of the proposed multi-family development on Newlands Rd. (
Another housing development proposed for Newlands Rd

Phase one of the project is single-family homes and currently under construction

Studying sciences at Okanagan College has paid off for Jacqueline Barnett (left) and Stacey Sakakibara. (Okanagan College photos)
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Jacqueline Barnett and Stacey Sakakibara enjoying successes of studying science programs

Devyn Gale, Grade 12, competed in the level 5 trampoline competition at the Gymnastics BC provincial championship in March 2021. (Contributed)
VIDEO: 3 Revelstoke Acrobats provincial champions

The club had six competitors participate in the virtual competition

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

A structural image of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant published by University of B.C. researchers. (UBC)
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Researchers believe current COVID vaccines will still work on U.K. variant

A woman who went missing from Chilliwack April 8 has been found by the RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Lake Country man arrested after climbing his way into Vernon apartment building

Police called to B&E in progress Saturday night; man attempted to evade officers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

The Okanagan Regional Library is looking for your favourite recipes for an upcoming community cookbook. Do you have Mom’s favourite baking recipes? (Annelie Krumm photo)
COLUMN: A taste of maternal memories

Okanagan Regional Library to publish community cookbook

Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Column: Reflecting on the importance of nurses and the life lessons they offer

Council Report by Louise Wallace Richmond

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Improper e-scooter parking causing accessibility issues in Kelowna

E-scooters parked in the middle of walkways can limit accessibility for people with disabilities

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Red Dress Day honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous people

As vandals target displays, May 5 marks Red Dress Day across the country

