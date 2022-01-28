(www.starwarsarchives.com)

Morning Start: Miss Piggy and Yoda are voiced by the same actor

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Good morning and a very happy Friday! The morning start is back! Here’s how to get your day going.

Fun fact: Did you know Yoda and Miss Piggy are voiced by the same actor?

Yes, that is correct, both characters are brought to life by actor and puppeteer Frank Oz.

Along with Miss Piggy, Oz voiced Fozzie Bear in the Muppets movies. Additionally, he is the voice behind three Sesame Street characters: Bert, Cookie Monster, and Grover.

National Holidays

According to National Today, January 28th is National Fun at Work Day, National Lego Day, and National Blueberry Pancake Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

A Kelowna resident is $1 million richer from the Lotto 6/49. Learn more here.

Starting July 1, 2022, parking meters in Salmon Arm will cost one dollar, jumping up 75 cents. Learn more here.

B.C. Transit is moving to an electronic fare system using a system named UMO. Learn more here.

Trending

Rookie phenom Trevor Zegras pulled off the lacrosse goal from the Anaheim Ducks last night!

Celebrity Birthday

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Ariel Winter (23), J. Cole (36), Rick Ross (45), Nick Carter (41), Alan Alda (86).

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

