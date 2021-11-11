(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: More than 2,200 people helped form the largest human poppy

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: More than 2,200 people helped form the largest human poppy

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War in 2014, community members from Hampshire, UK, joined staff and students from the Sixth Form College Farnborough to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest human flower.

A total of 2,250 people wearing coloured waterproof ponchos made the feat possible. The group remained in formation for the required five minutes, beating the previous human flower record by 60 people, which was set in 2012 by the University Church of England Academy in Cheshire, UK.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna RCMP is searching for two suspects who robbed a teen on the Okanagan Rail Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was riding his bicycle on the Rail Trail east of Dilworth Road near the pedestrian bridge around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two men. The two men assaulted the teen and stole his bicycle, shoes and cell phone. The victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Read the full story here.

