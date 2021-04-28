(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The first person charged with speeding was going 13 km/h

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Good morning to all! Happy Wednesday. We’ve got some sunshine breaking through those cloudy skies today, but it looks like we’ll be seeing some rain throughout the day as well.

Fun fact: The first person charged with speeding was going 13 km/h

According to the Guinness World Records, the first person to be handed a speeding ticket was Walter Arnold of the United Kingdom on Jan. 28, 1896.

Arnold was driving his horseless carriage — a German-made Benz that he had imported to Britain the previous year — through the village of Paddock Wood, Kent, at more than four times the speed limit – 13 km/h, which is roughly eight m.p.h.

An officer on a bicycle chased him down and charged him with breaking the law on four counts: using a locomotive without a horse on a public road, allowing the locomotive to be operated by fewer than three people, traveling at a speed faster than two m.p.h and failing to clearly display his name and address on the locomotive.

He was later found guilty on all four counts and was fined £4 7s in total, which is roughly $447 CAD in today’s currency.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A 14-year-old Kelowna singer is turning heads, earning comparisons to some high-calibre talent and a cross-border invitation to record a few of his songs.

Scotty Berg is working with Circle 11 Entertainment, a management company that found him through social media. The company’s CEO said Berg bears some striking similarities to some of today’s most popular pop stars.

“I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,” said C.L. Rose, Circle 11’s CEO and owner, who has worked with notable artists like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

In need of a good laugh this morning? Watch as this pug passes gas into a balloon, which is then popped in the vicinity of an unfortunate owner.

@peewee.tv

It was very stinky 🤢 #dogs #pug #fart

♬ original sound – Peewee The Pug

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
