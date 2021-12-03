Morning Start: The largest gingerbread house in the world could accommodate a family of 5

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The largest gingerbread house in the world could accommodate a family of 5

In 2013, Texas A&M Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, USA, built the largest gingerbread house in the world for charity.

The gingerbread house’s measurements are mindblowing: an internal volume of 1,110.1 m³ (39,201.8 ft³), a length of 18.28 m (60 ft.), a width of 12.8 m (42 ft.) and a height of 3.07 m (10.1 ft.) at its tallest point. According to Guinness World Records, the home was so big that it could house a family of five.

Visitors were able to meet Santa inside at a cost of $3 per adult and $2 per child. The ticket sales raised more than $150,000 and were donated to the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital to help construct a new trauma center.

As for the house’s total calories? A whopping 35,823,400 calories.

In case you missed it

A Salmon Arm man remains shaken after allegedly being the target of racist comments at his place of work.

Pizza Hut employee Amrit Toor said he was in the kitchen area dealing with an order when a person, without the required face mask, walked in the front door around 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. About 30 seconds later, Toor greeted the man standing by the front counter.

Toor said the man responded by saying he was good, and then asked for a face mask. Toor said he didn’t have any extra masks and explained if he wanted to, the man could place an order and wait outside.

Read the full story here.

