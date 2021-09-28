(Pixabay)

Morning Start: There’s a village in the U.S. with a population of one

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Good morning and welcome to your Tuesday!

It truly is the fall season now: rain, clouds, and gloom are in the cards for the Okanagan Shuswap this week, with some glimpses of the sun, of course.

Fun fact: There’s an American village with a population of one

In case you didn’t know, the village of Monowi in Nebraska only has one resident. Census data shows that of the three housing units in Monowi, only one was occupied.

Elsie Eiler, the sole resident of the town, also serves as its mayor, librarian and bartender.

Before it became a village of one, Elsie lived with her husband Rudy in Monowi. Rudy passed away in 2004, leaving her as the only resident.

Monowi may be nearly abandoned, but it does have a bar that Elsie operates for travellers and tourists who pass through.

Elsie is also the village’s librarian, operating and maintaining Rudy’s Library.

Here’s your weather

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Vernon:

Vernon

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Revelstoke:

Revy

In case you missed it: B.C. allocates $1.5M to mental health services for Indigenous Peoples, residential school survivors

The province announced it will allocate $1.5 million towards culturally safe and trauma-informed mental health and wellness services for Indigenous Peoples.

This funding is part of the $12 million B.C. Residential School Response Fund, which was announced in June.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin said there had been a “dramatic increase” in demand for mental health supports from Indigenous Peoples recently.

From TikTok:

Ryan Reynolds’ version is actually catchy. It grows on you!

@vancityreynolds

Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I ❤️ duets. (And Mika)

♬ original sound – Ryan Reynolds

And that’s it for today. Have a great day!

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Truth and Reconciliation is an action, not a day off’: Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief
Next story
Inquest in death of Kootenay man killed by RCMP begins in Nelson

Just Posted

Coming Home by Sinixt artist Ric Gendron was revealed at LUNA Reimagined on Sept. 25. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Sinixt artwork joins Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: There’s a village in the U.S. with a population of one

BC Wildfire is planning a prescribed burn at McLeod Creek in late September or early October. (File photo-BC Wildfire)
Prescribed burn planned for area north of Nakusp

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Revelstokian advocating for change of advance medically assisted dying requests