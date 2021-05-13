Morning Start: Too much nutmeg can lead to hallucinations and even death

Good morning and happy Thursday! The four-day trend of blue skies and golden sunshine starts today. From now until Sunday, we’ll be seeing highs of 21 C to 29 C.

Fun fact: Too much nutmeg can lead to hallucinations and even death

Traditionally, a dash of nutmeg is all one needs to achieve an extra kick of Christmas cheer in a glass of eggnog.

However, according to American physician Dr. Michael Greger, the toxic dose of nutmeg is two to three teaspoons.

“Mental health professionals from the ’60s concluded that while nutmeg ‘is much cheaper for use and probably less dangerous than the habit-forming heroin, it must be stated that it is not free from danger and may cause death,’” Greger notes.

He references a study examining nutmeg’s role during the holiday season, which suggested that “certain natural constituents of spices such as nutmeg may form amphetamine compounds within the body.”

In another study referenced, the practice of adding nutmeg to eggnog arose from “the psychopharmacological effects described in cases of nutmeg intoxication,” with cases dating back to the 1500s when nutmeg was used as “an abortifacient to induce a miscarriage and in the 1960s as a psychotropic drug.”

In case you missed it:

The general manager of the Penticton Toyota is warning other business owners in the community to be vigilant after thieves broke into the dealership and made off with over $60,000 worth of equipment — including a brand new pick-up truck.

The dealership’s general manager Larry Pidperyhora said they were first notified of the break-in by their alarm company early Wednesday (May 12) morning just before 6 a.m.

Security cameras caught the entire incident. RCMP was notified of the break-in at the same time as Pidperyhora.

Watch the video and read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

There’s no such thing as too much nuts for Charlie the Chipmunk.

