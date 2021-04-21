Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Good morning, everyone. Once again, we’ve been blessed with blue skies and golden sunshine. However, a week-long period filled with grey clouds and some rain begins on Friday. April showers bring May flowers, right?

Fun fact: What does space smell like?

In a 2012 article published in the Atlantic, astronauts describe being met with a peculiar smell after removing their helmets following a spacewalk. That smell has been described as “seared steak,” “hot metal” and “welding fumes.”

How does space get this specific smell? The article credits us — specifically our atmosphere — for producing space scent.

“According to one researcher, the aroma astronauts inhale as they move their mass from space to station is the result of ‘high-energy vibrations in particles brought back inside which mix with the air,’” reads the article.

Other odours floating in space are of the raspberry and rum varieties, which originates from ethyl formate found in dust clouds located throughout the Milky Way.

Long story short, space scent is out of this world.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In case you missed it:

The City of Kelowna has been talking about its big plans to revamp Rutland and many in the neighbourhood are excited to see the change.

“Downtown Rutland is going to look a heck of a lot different over the next 20 years,” explained Uptown Rutland Business Association executive director Karen Beaubier.

“The goal is to stop urban sprawl, which means, instead of building outwards and taking up more land, we’re going to see more buildings going up vertically.”

In the draft 2040 Official Community Plan, Rutland is designated as one of the city’s five urban cores alongside downtown, Capri‐Landmark, Pandosy and Midtown. In those areas, the city plans to prioritize residential density, public amenities, infrastructure, and cultural spaces to enrich the urban neighbourhoods as diverse hubs.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This brief but wholesome clip of a little girl entertaining her pet dog is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The TikTok community has embraced this interaction: the video has more than 3.5 million likes!

That's all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

