According to a conservation office the bears posed a threat to public safety (WildsafeBC - Facebook)

According to a conservation office the bears posed a threat to public safety (WildsafeBC - Facebook)

Mother bear and three cubs put down by conservation officer in Princeton

The bears posed a serious threat to public safety, says official

A mother bear and her three cubs, who were roaming a residential area of Princeton, were destroyed by conservation officers Saturday morning, Nov. 14.

“Dispatching an animal that is habituated to non-natural food sources is not an easy thing to do,” said Tyler Kerr, from conversation services in Merritt.

While Kerr was not present, he said an officer was forced to shoot at least one of the bears on the scene.

According to Kerr the officer had established a trap, following a complaint that a bear had severely damaged a shed in the area while trying to access food.

He described that behaviour as a serious threat to public safety.

However, the service was not made aware there were other bears in the area.

At least one cub entered the trap, creating a “volatile” situation, said Kerr.

“Think about getting between a mother and child. [Those circumstances] “are extremely fluid.”

Relocating bears conditioned to urban food sources is not successful, Kerr explained.

In some cases the animals are not able to forage for themselves and they starve. They will also travel great distances to return to familiar territory.

Related: Bears making themselves at home in Princeton town limits

The Town of Princeton has evoked several initiatives to deal with its bear population. It recently invested $30,000 in bear proof garbage containers on public lands. Last year it passed a new wildlife attractant bylaw with stiff fines attached for non-compliance, and it annually contracts a B.C. Wildsafe co-ordinator whose role is to educate the public.

Kerr said the ultimate responsibility for incidents like the one that occurred Saturday falls on residents who fail to follow protocols that will discourage wildlife. Those include removing fruit from trees and bushes, and the ground, as well as locking up garbage. It also means reporting urban wildlife to the Report All Poaches and Polluters (RAPP) line, and reporting offenders who flaunt safety measures.

“This is something the community needs to do.”

The RAPP hotline is 1-877-952-RAPP.

Related: ‘Garbage-fed bears are dead bears’ – Penticton conservation officer

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort

Just Posted

On Nov. 14, Gnorm is 27 cm tall. (Screenshot)
No shortage of snow at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort expected to open Nov. 27

Motherload is about mothers trying to take their kids skiing. (Submitted)
4 Revelstoke films heading to Vancouver film festival

Motherload, Without a Padde, Frozen in Time and Coach will be at the virtual event end of November

The Golden Rockets dropped their second pre-season game to the Revelstoke Grizzlies by a score of 8-2 last month. The team went 0-2 in the pre-season, after losing their first game against the Grizzlies 5-0. (Bill Pringle photography)
Revelstoke Grizzlies reload roster for a Teck Cup run

First home game of the season is Nov. 14

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Three Valley Gap. (Emcon Services/Facebook)
Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap had closed the highway.

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

According to a conservation office the bears posed a threat to public safety (WildsafeBC - Facebook)
Mother bear and three cubs put down by conservation officer in Princeton

The bears posed a serious threat to public safety, says official

In the past 24 hours, 50 centimeters (20 inches) of new snow has fallen at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort)
No shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort

50 cm of snow in past 24 hours, 77 cm in last seven days

BC NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, was elected as the MLA for Vernon-Monashee in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Black Press - file photo)
VIDEO: Vernon-Monashee MLA encourages safe Diwali celebrations

Harwinder Sandhu reminds people to “keep circles small” while celebrating the Festival of Lights this year

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. (RCMP)
Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Childe Joseph Czernisz, with outstanding warrant, believed by police to be in Kamloops area

For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)
Battle over Princeton’s caboose is over

Details of settlement won’t be released until 2021

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
‘It keeps you coming back’: Okanagan man reflects on 27 years as paramedic

Larry Bate retired this year from BC Ambulance, after serving for 27 years in Summerland

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Most Read