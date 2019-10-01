Emergency crews on scene after a crash in the 13300-block of 104th Avenue on Monday, Sept. 30. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

City Centre

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

A mother and two children were not seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood Monday evening.

A stroller could be seen tipped over in the street.

“Both girls, aged one and five years old, were treated in hospital for minor injuries,” Constable Richard Wright told the Now-Leader, noting they were hit by a vehicle at a “very slow speed.”

“The mother and children were crossing outside of the marked crosswalk,” he added.

Police described the injuries as “bumps and bruises.”

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and has been co-operative with police.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when the woman, pushing an infant in a stroller and walking with another toddler, crossed 104th Avenue at 133A Street not far from Surrey City Hall.

Surrey RCMP are reminding both drivers and pedestrians to be cautious on roads, particularly at this time of year in darker and sometimes rainy conditions.


