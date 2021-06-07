NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

MPs from all parties have joined New Democrats in supporting a call for the federal government to drop its legal battles against a pair of rulings involving First Nations children.

In a motion put forward by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, parliamentarians from all five parties teamed up today to demand Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government abandon the judicial reviews to be heard in Federal Court next week.

The motion, which expresses the view of the House of Commons but is legally non-binding, passed 271-0, with Liberal cabinet members abstaining from the vote.

It also asks the government for faster implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, trauma resources for survivors and a progress report to be tabled in 10 days, and sit down with a group representing survivors from St. Anne’s, a former residential school in Fort Albany, Ont., over their search for justice.

The motion came in response to last month’s news that ground-penetrating radar detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Next Monday, the federal government is poised to argue against a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings regarding compensation for First Nations children in foster care and the expansion of Jordan’s Principle to children who live off reserves.

The first ruling ordered Ottawa to pay $40,000 each to some 50,000 First Nations children separated from their families by a chronically underfunded child-welfare system, as well as to each of their parents or grandparents.

The second widened the applicability of Jordan’s Principle, a rule stating that when governments disagree about who’s responsible for providing services to First Nations children, they must help a child in need first and argue over the bills later.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Jordan’s Principle compensation may cost Canada $15 billion

Federal PoliticsIndigenous

Previous story
4 dead after Muslim family allegedly targeted in Ontario car crash
Next story
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

Just Posted

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student gets scholarship for history essay

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer receives scholarship for essay on important historic events in Vancouver

Melissa Hemphill, Erin Maclachlan and Ramona Shaw showing some pride outside Community Connections. Revelstoke Rainbows is a new program to support the local LGBTQ+ community. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Permanent LGBTQ+ support group starts in Revelstoke — finally

Revelstoke Rainbows has a drop in each Monday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East

One of the events coming up for National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21 is a Riverside Traditional Knowledge Walk to be hosted by the Aboriginal Friendship Society as well as the Interior Forestry Museum. (Contributed)
Revelstoke plans to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

Several organisations around town will be hosting events

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apology for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)
VIDEO: Summer snow at Big White

Other Okanagan ski hills also received a light dusting of snow

Tyler Johnsen captured this moment with two bear cubs play fighting while mom looked on near OK Falls. (Facebook)
Last summer’s wildfire in Penticton brings bears down mountain

Conservation officers hope residents near Christie Mountain can manage attractants

The village at Silver Star. (Web Cams)
SilverStar dusted with snow

It might be June but that didn’t stop snow from falling in the North Okanagan

Most Read