Motorcycle rider in hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash in Sicamous

RCMP say motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when bike struck a concrete barrier

A motorcycle rider sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in a collision on Old Town Road in Sicamous on July 16, 2022. (RCMP cruiser)

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Sicamous.

At 9 p.m. on July 16, RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Old Town Road. Investigating officers determined a lone rider went off the road at a high speed and struck a concrete barrier.

“Police spoke with multiple witnesses who had seen the motorcyclist passing a vehicle over a solid yellow line in the 50km/h street at a high rate of speed,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil. “Police believe speed, alcohol consumption and the fact the rider was not wearing a helmet to be contributing factors in the collision.”

McNeil said the 31-year-old rider was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He noted the collision occurred near the Son of Stomp motorcycle rally, which was taking place at the Dog Park on Sicamous-Solsqua Road.

