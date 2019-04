Accident causes traffic delays for after-work commuters

A motorcyclist was involved in an accident at Pleasant Valley Road and 48th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

An accident involving a motorcyclist caused delays for Vernon motorists Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occured at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and 48th Avenue (Silver Star Road).

The accident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Butcher Boys.

The extent of injuries, if any, is unknown at this time.

Vernon firefighters were busy with calls Tuesday afternoon, including two grass fires.

