Mount Conkle fire near Summerland 90 per cent guarded

Provincial fires crews battle the Trout Creek wildfire near Summerland from the air. Image: Donovan Wagner/Hiilite Web+Marketing

The Mount Conkle wildfire is now an estimated 93 hectares in size.

During the day 20 firefighters were on scene and BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze responded well to suppression efforts. The is currently 90 per cent hand and machine guarded and 60 per cent hose lined.

This fire has several good water sources and has good road access, which have contributed to the success of the crews on this fire.

Wind has been picking up about 6 p.m. each nigh causing issues for fire crews which has prompted earlier starts for aircraft since flying conditions decrease and become hazardous.

