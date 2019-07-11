MP Wayne Stetski impersonated through Facebook scam

He wants to remind constituents and his Facebook followers to be vigilant

MP Wayne Stetski would like to warn constituents about a phishing scam involving someone impersonating him on Facebook’s Messenger app.

The scam involves an impostor sending a direct message to one of Stetski’s Facebook followers from an account using Stetski’s profile picture and the name “Wayne.” The impostor impersonates Stetski before trying to interest the constituent in a scheme related to the “department of health and human services.”

“Fortunately, in this case, the targeted constituent quickly deduced that this was a phishing scam, blocked the scammer and then reported them both to us and to Facebook,” said Stetski, MP for Kootenay—Columbia.

“But we want to remind constituents and our Facebook followers to be vigilant. Our office does not initiate conversations with constituents or any Facebook users via Facebook Messenger.”

Facebook advises that the correct way to report an impostor account is as follows:

· The person who received the message should go to a desktop computer and visit https://messenger.com/

· Once they are logged in, click on the conversation on the left with the impostor account

· The impostor’s account should now be listed in the address bar. It will look like this: https://www.messenger.com/t/[ACCOUNT]

· Copy the entire URL and send to canadacyberthreats@fb.com

Stetski notes that other Members of Parliament have recently had similar experiences, and he wants to remind people to be extra vigilant on social media in the run up to this fall’s federal election, on October 21, 2019.

“These types of scams are becoming all too common, and typically end up victimizing those who are less critical of what they see and hear on social media and the Internet,” said Stetski.

“There may be others out there who are interested in interfering with our democracy. Be critical about information you encounter on social media and if you doubt its origin, take steps to verify its authenticity. Don’t believe everything you see, hear or read.”

For more information on the Government of Canada’s proposed process to protect and defend electoral systems and processes for the 2019 General Election, visit this webpage.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit
Next story
35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Just Posted

Aaron Volpatti competing in Ironman Canada for ALS

Volpatti’s father Tony was diagnosed with ALS in 2016

Liam’s Lowdown: Since it’s summer lets get berry technical

What we think is a berry may be anything but

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun today

High 24 degrees

Police find drugs, 20 people at Okanagan problem premise

Search warrant executed July 9 in 2800 block of 35th Street

Revelstoke library fundraising for new technology centre

They requested support from city council at the resent meeting

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Workshop helps Okanagan caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

Most Read