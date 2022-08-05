Multi-use path contract connecting Green Belt and Arrow Heights goes to Jake–Jay

Jake–Jay Construction Ltd. is set to build the Airport Way multi-use pathway connecting Fourth St. and the Green Belt Trail with Arrow Heights and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The multi-use pathway (MUP) connects residents to Arrow Heights and Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Once completed, residents will have a seamless pedestrian and bike route that keeps them off the road and safe. Council also discussed keeping the path cleared in the winter to allow for winter commuting, too.

The City of Revelstoke initially applied for the infrastructure grant in 2020, which was awarded in February, 2021. The city’s budget for the project was set at $580,000. The pathway will be 1.2-kilometers long and three meters wide. Jake–Jay Construction Ltd. placed a bid to do the project in May for an estimated cost of just over $500,000, which keeps the project under budget—saving the city some money.

The council meeting took place on Jul. 26, where they approved Jake–Jay for the project. The project will be funded by a combination of various funds.

The B.C. Active Transportation Grant and the community works gas tax reserve make up the majority of the budget for the project with each grant kicking in $464,000 and $116,000, respectively. The project will also have access to an additional $100,000 from the Intracommunity Connectivity funds from the Resort Development Strategy.

The estimated project cost from Jake–Jay construction includes several other aspects of the MUP. They will also be constructing asphalt bus bays, crosswalks, and driveway crossings.

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

