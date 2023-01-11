While Melissa is now happy in a Penticton sock monkey family, there are still unanswered questions. Photo contributed

Mystery Princeton sock monkey finds new home in Penticton

Solitaire Steele was just browsing in the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store

When Solitaire Steele was browsing in the Princeton Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store, she had no idea she’d end up being a partner in a craft project with someone she’s never met.

Steele purchased part of a sock monkey, in a Ziploc bag, for $1.

“All that was there was the head, body and legs, and a note asking someone to finish it,” said Steele.

After searching online for information about sock monkeys she added arms, a tail, ears, nose and hair.

“I made her earrings and knitted her a scarf.”

The monkey has been christened Melissa and has gone to live with a Penticton family that has other sock monkeys.

“I just thought it was a cute idea to finish it, as the note that came with her really spoke to me,” said Steele.

“I’m hoping whoever donated her will let me know who she was and why she didn’t get to finish her.”

