Groups of volunteers have been working throughout the year cleaning up the new park area in Coalmont. Photo Facebook

Name selected for Coalmont park

Family donated parcels of land for creation of park

Black Press Media

A name has been selected for a park in Coalmont.

At the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting on Nov. 21, the board voted to endorse the name Coalmont Station Park for a public park in Coalmont.

On Aug. 1, 2017, the Stout family donated two parcels of land in Coalmont for a park in the community.

After taking possession on Aug. 2, 2018, the board moved to zone the properties to Parkland.

In December, the Coalmont Community Association suggested the name Coalmont Station Park.

The name refers to the historic industrial use as a loading station on the Kettle Valley Railway.

The Coalmont Community Association has also asked that the donation of land by the Stout family be recognized. The regional district has been discussing the details of the plaque with the family.

