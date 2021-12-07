A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nearly 300 still in the dark in flood-ravaged Merritt area as BC Hydro works to restore power

City was evacuated on Nov. 15 when heavy rains led to river overflowing

Nearly 300 customers are still without power near Merritt as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

In a Monday afternoon update, BC Hydro said that crews had restored power to 80 customers in the interior, 42 of whom were in the flood ravaged community of Merritt.

That city was evacuated on Nov. 15 due to floodwaters from the Coldwater River, which also rendered the wastewater plant inoperable.

Since then, some residents have been able to return home to assess the damage done to their properties, but officials have said the recovery efforts will take some time.

BC Hydro said that all Merritt customers who still don’t have power will need to have an electrical contractor inspect their appliances and any other equipment before their home can be reconnected to power.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Kelowna woman displaced after home damaged during RCMP standoff

Just Posted

The newly illuminated Grizzly Plaza on a snowy evening earlier this month. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Some twinkle lights in the dark

Gallicano’s Bakery on Second Street East, circa 1915. From left: Dominic Gallicano, Mr. Cocoroch, Hilda Gallicano. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 2

Last year the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society hosted a Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, with money raised going to support programming. This year they are calling for participants once again. (Contributed-Women’s Shelter Society)
Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up again in February

The Revelstoke Forum erupted as Brandon Gallo netted the overtime winner to give the Grizzlies a hard-fought win on Saturday (Dec. 4). (Matt Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies play back-to-back in front of their parents and packed crowd