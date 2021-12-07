Nearly 300 still in the dark in flood-ravaged Merritt area as BC Hydro works to restore power

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nearly 300 customers are still without power near Merritt as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

In a Monday afternoon update, BC Hydro said that crews had restored power to 80 customers in the interior, 42 of whom were in the flood ravaged community of Merritt.

That city was evacuated on Nov. 15 due to floodwaters from the Coldwater River, which also rendered the wastewater plant inoperable.

Since then, some residents have been able to return home to assess the damage done to their properties, but officials have said the recovery efforts will take some time.

BC Hydro said that all Merritt customers who still don’t have power will need to have an electrical contractor inspect their appliances and any other equipment before their home can be reconnected to power.

