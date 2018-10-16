Ryder Express Transportation is starting a bus service along the Trans-Canada Highway between Winnipeg and Vancouver (Submitted)

New bus route to ‘replace’ Greyhound along Trans-Canada Highway

Rider Express Transportation says they will soon begin a bus service from Winnipeg to Vancouver

As one bus service ends, another begins.

Starting Oct. 22, Rider Express Transportation will provide bus and parcel service along the Trans-Canada Highway from Winnipeg to Vancouver. The 55-passenger buses will travel the highway twice daily.

“We will be just like Greyhound, providing bus and parcel services,” says Shauna Hardy, spokesperson from Rider Express Transportation.

The B.C. government approved the new service last week.

“The government is aware that this is a priority,” says Jan Brooke, director at the Passenger Transportation Board.

At the end of the month, Greyhound will stop operating in Alberta, Sask, and Manitoba. The only route remaining in B.C. will be Vancouver to Seattle. Greyhound has been operating in the province since 1929, but says ridership has dropped 46 per cent since 2010. There are many concerns with Greyhound’s pull-out, such as people becoming stranded or unable to visit loved ones.

Rider Express is based in Regina, Sask and was incorporated last year. The company has plans of expanding into Ontario and along the Yellowhead Highway in Alberta and B.C next year.

According to documents provided by the B.C. government, “we find that there is a public need for the service the applicant proposes and approving the application would promote sound economic conditions in the transportation industry in B.C.”

Many express appreciation that there will still be a bus service after Greyhound’s departure (Submitted)

Rider Express says there has been a lot of interest in their expansion.

“We get 20 calls a day, 30 emails a day, and tons of Facebook messages from people in B.C. All wanting information,” says Hardy.

“The reason we’re expanding is there’s the opportunity to do so.”

According to B.C. government documents, “Rider Express has the experience, operational knowledge, and has the financing in place to acquire the required capacity to service it’s proposed new route safely and effectively.”

Rider Express says pricing and schedules will be available on their website next week.

Pick-ups and drop-offs in Revelstoke will be at the Chevron Gas Station.

The following five applicants are also applying for bus routes in B.C and are waiting approval.

Wilson’s Transportation:

  1. Vancouver – Whistler
  2. Vancouver – Kamloops
  3. Vancouver – Kelowna.

Blue Cactus Coach Lines:

  1. Richmond – Whistler
  2. Burnaby – Whistler.

Diversified Transportation (Ebus):

  1. Vancouver – Kamloops
  2. Kamloops – Kelowna
  3. Kelowna – Vancouver

Merritt Shuttle Holdings Ltd.:

  1. Lower Nicola – Kamloops
  2. Kamloops – Highland Valley
  3. Merritt – Highland Valley
  4. Merritt – Sp. Bridge – Langley
  5. Merritt – Sp. Bridge – PG
  6. Merritt – Kelowna

Whistler Rides:

1. Vancouver – Pemberton

Silver City Stagelines was approved in Aug. for bus services between Nelson – Kelowna and Trail – Castlegar.

