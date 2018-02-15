Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project’s Westeridge loading dock is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on November 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

The National Energy Board has issued three more approvals for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion allowing construction to begin on a tunnel entrance in British Columbia.

The board says it’s granting relief for pre-construction conditions on Trans Mountain property at the Westridge Marine Terminal where the Burnaby Mountain tunnel portal will be located.

READ: B.C. business groups urge Horgan to back down on Kinder Morgan

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan has vowed that the route will never be approved because of the damage and disruption it would cause his city.

The construction is still subject to federal, provincial and municipal permits, but the board says allowing the work to begin now would avoid potential impacts on migratory birds that use the area later in the spring.

The board says that 56 per cent of the route has been approved so far, and construction hasn’t been authorized for the remainder of the line.

The pipeline, which would nearly triple oil-shipping capacity from Alberta to the West Coast, is also facing political and legal hurdles as environmentalists and B.C.’s New Democrat government fight against the project.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out
Next story
Update: Fire in Rutland contained

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies to face Kamloops Storm in first round of KIJHL playoffs

First two games to take place at the Forum on Feb. 23 and 24

Revelstoke Acrobats flip onto podium at first event of the season

Athletes win three gold and two bronze medals in Burnaby

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

Glimpses of the Past

From a man getting lost in the woods in 1918 to avalanche concerns along the highway in 1988

Fire department honours Wade Gillespie for 30 years of service

Gillespie says it really wasn’t a big deal - his service was just one small way he could give back

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Column: Nocking arrow with anticipation

By James Murray, Observer contributor I waited three long days for it… Continue reading

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Most Read