New playground in Revelstoke

A new playground opened today at Columbia Park Elementary School.

It’s aimed to be more accessable and inclusive for students with mobility issues. For example, the bottom of the spinning contraption is plush with the ground, so children in wheelchairs can go on it as well.

Soft matts cover the ground as opposed to gravel/sand at the two nearby play sets.

There were long lines at the playground today as everyone was eager to give it a try.

 

