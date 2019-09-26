A man speaks on a mobile phone outside Rogers Communications Inc.’s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. Rogers Wireless says customers may experience intermittent issues making or receiving wireless voice calls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Okanagan

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in Kelowna summer 2020

A new Rogers Communications centre will be opening next summer in Kelowna.

The centre is expected to bring 350 new jobs into the Okanagan which is subject to grow to 500 over time and one million customer interactions each year will be handled at the centre.

“Our centres play a vital role in our customers’ experience, and we’re pleased to add 350 new team members to serve our customers across Canada,” said Eric Agius, senior vice president customer care, Rogers Communications.

“We’re proud to grow our presence in the province and tap into the incredible Okanagan workforce.”

The centre’s site, located on Dickson Avenue in the Landmark District, will begin construction early next year and will start hiring for the centre next spring.

According to a Rogers Communications release, Rogers had a roughly $2 billion economic footprint in B.C. in 2018. The Okanagan expansion adds to the investments made into the province.

“It’s great to see this investment in Kelowna,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“With our growing technology sector, along with every other kind of business, communications technology is essential to keeping our local economy going strong.”

